Argentina. Lionel Messi. Westpac Stadium. November. Surely not?

Football writer Michael Burgess and former New Zealand representative Sam Jenkins try to unravel the South American permutations for November in the latest New Zealand Herald football podcast, as well as reflecting on the All Whites' clashes with the Solomon Islands.

They also look ahead to the Kiwis in action in Europe, with Chris Wood's Burnley hosting Huddersfield and Ryan Thomas and PEC Zwolle travelling to Ajax.

There's also a detailed look ahead to the Chatham Cup final between Onehunga Sports and Central United.

Onehunga captain Jo Dawkins joins the show to give his unique insight on the match, having previously played in a final with Central.