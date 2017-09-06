Cristiano Ronaldo is certainly not short of a few pennies, and the Real Madrid superstar has decided a splash out on a new supercar this week.

Portugal's finest took delivery of his Ferrari F12 TDf today, which will have cost him an eye-watering £350,000 (NZ$634k) - and that's without any add-ons.

The special motor was shown off by Ronaldo in an Instagram snap, in which the 32-year-old leaned on the side of the car with the door open, while his son sits in the driver's seat.

Ronaldo will be able to reach 60mph from a standing start in an incredible 2.9 seconds, while the car's top speed is reported to be 'over 211mph'.

Advertisement

The former Manchester United man is no stranger to a nice car or two, having previously been pictured with a Bugatti Veyron and several stunning Mercedes.

Ronaldo collected his new car after returning from international duty with Portugal, where he helped his side to wins over the Faroe Islands and Hungary.

He scored a hat-trick in the former, before turning provider for Andre Silva in the slender 1-0 win over Hungary this week.

Arrived A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 6, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

Portugal still remain second in their World Cup group though, behind Switzerland - the only team they have lost to in qualifying.

The Swiss have won each of their eight matches in Group B, but Portugal have a chance to move back level on points in the next international break.

For now, though, Ronaldo's focus will be back on Real Madrid as he returns to training this week... and he may even head there in his new Ferrari.