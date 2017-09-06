Former Sutton goalkeeper Wayne Shaw has been fined £375 (NZ$679) and suspended for two months by the Football Association for betting-related offences.
The 45-year-old was found guilty at an independent disciplinary hearing yesterday, after he was alleged to have intentionally influenced betting markets in Sutton's 2-0 FA Cup fifth round defeat by Arsenal in February.
The 23-stone Shaw was seen live on TV eating a pie on the Sutton bench 83 minutes into the tie, after it was clear he would not have to come on.
Before the game, a bookmaker had offered odds of 8-1 that Shaw would eat a pie on camera during the match. The charge of influencing betting markets, which Shaw denied, was found proven at an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.
On learning of his punishment, Shaw - who resigned from playing for Sutton immediately after the incident - said: "I can't believe it. It has affected my whole life. I just need to move on now. Hopefully this will be the end of it."
The FA said in a satement: "Wayne Shaw has been fined £375 and immediately suspended from football and all football-related activity for two months."