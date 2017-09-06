Former Sutton goalkeeper Wayne Shaw has been fined £375 (NZ$679) and suspended for two months by the Football Association for betting-related offences.

The 45-year-old was found guilty at an independent disciplinary hearing yesterday, after he was alleged to have intentionally influenced betting markets in Sutton's 2-0 FA Cup fifth round defeat by Arsenal in February.

The 23-stone Shaw was seen live on TV eating a pie on the Sutton bench 83 minutes into the tie, after it was clear he would not have to come on.

Before the game, a bookmaker had offered odds of 8-1 that Shaw would eat a pie on camera during the match. The charge of influencing betting markets, which Shaw denied, was found proven at an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

Advertisement

On learning of his punishment, Shaw - who resigned from playing for Sutton immediately after the incident - said: "I can't believe it. It has affected my whole life. I just need to move on now. Hopefully this will be the end of it."

The FA said in a satement: "Wayne Shaw has been fined £375 and immediately suspended from football and all football-related activity for two months."