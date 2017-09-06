RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) " Uruguay and Colombia are heading the right way in bids to qualify for next year's World Cup.

Headed the wrong way is Argentina, the runner-up three years ago in Brazil.

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli was supposed to bring an attacking style. Instead, a team led by Lionel Messi managed only one goal in two recent World Cup qualifiers " and that came from an opponent's own-goal in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with lowly Venezuela in Buenos Aires.

Sampaoli says "we have it in us. The players are top-rank."

Brazil has already qualified. The next seven teams are separated by only seven points going into the last two rounds. Four teams advance automatically, while a fifth could make it via a two-game playoff with New Zealand. That could be Argentina's fate.