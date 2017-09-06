LEICESTER, England (AP) " Leicester has not received international clearance from FIFA to complete the signing of Adrien Silva from Portuguese club Sporting.

The clubs reached an agreement for the Portugal midfielder for 22 million pounds ($28.7 million) late on the final day of Europe's transfer window but didn't input the player's contract details on FIFA's Transfer Matching System in time.

The Premier League club says it is "working with Adrien and Sporting to overcome some issues relating to the player's registration and exploring all options to find a resolution."

That would require FIFA to make an exception to its transfer rules.

Advertisement

Silva would be a replacement for Danny Drinkwater, who left Leicester for Chelsea in the final hours of the transfer window.