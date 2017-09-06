Radamel Falcao scored a second-half header to salvage a 1-1 draw for Colombia against group leader Brazil, earning an important point in qualification for next year's World Cup.

The draw on Tuesday in Barranquilla, Colombia, ended a nine-game winning streak for Brazil coach Tite, who had been perfect in qualifying matches since he took over a year ago.

Willian scored for Brazil in first-half stoppage time.

In other early matches in South America: Bolivia edged Chile 1-0, and Peru beat Ecuador 2-1.

Brazil has already qualified for the World Cup with 37 points in 16 matches. The other three automatic spots are still up for grabs, as is a possible fourth berth that could be gained in an intercontinental playoff.

Falcao's equalizer came in the 56th on a bouncing header and could become decisive in the standings.

Willian scored a spectacular goal in first-half injury time. Taking a touch from Neymar, he drove a right-foot shot into the corner as Colombia keeper David Ospina leaped to his left and came up short.

Colombia improved to 26 points.

___

BOLIVIA UPENDS CHILE

Bolivia's Juan Arce converted a penalty in the 58th to beat Chile 1-0. The loss is a huge setback to Chile, which has won the last two continental championships known as the Copa America.

As with most teams, Chile struggled in the thin air at 3,600 meters (11,800 feet) in La Paz.

Chile has 23 points from 16 matches. Bolivia has only 13 and will not qualify for Russia.

___

PERU SURGES

Peru beat Ecuador 2-1 in the thin air of Quito to put itself in real contention for a World Cup spot. Peru improved to 24 points and Ecuador stayed on 20 with its hopes fading.

Edison Flores scored in the 72nd and Paolo Hurtado doubled the lead just three minutes later. Enner Valancia scored in the 79th for Ecuador.