England had to come from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1 at Wembley today, while Germany thrashed Norway 6-0 in a one-sided World Cup 2018 qualifier, with both teams closing in on a place in Russia.

Slovakia took just three minutes to strike when Stanislav Lobotka hammered the ball past Joe Hart.

Gareth Southgate's side equalised in the 38th minute when Marcus Rashford's corner was slammed into the top corner from close range by Eric Dier.

Rashford scored the winner in the 59th minute when he fired home from outside the area to settle Wembley nerves and put England on 20 points, five ahead of second placed Slovakia.

"Marcus Rashford's night? It wasn't so good to begin with but it got better," Dier told the BBC.