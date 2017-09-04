YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) " Thomas Delaney scored a hat trick and Christian Eriksen curled home a stunning free kick as Denmark beat Armenia 4-1 away on Monday to keep alive its hopes of topping Group E in European qualifying for the World Cup.

Delaney completed his haul with an injury-time header, capping Denmark's comeback from falling behind in the sixth minute at Republican Stadium in Yerevan.

The midfielder equalized with a header in the 16th, before Eriksen scored for the fourth straight qualifier " and for the sixth time in qualifying " by whipping a shot over the defensive wall in the 29th. Delaney made it 3-1 with a long-range shot in the 82nd.

Denmark started the eighth round of games in the group in third place, level on points with second-place Montenegro and three behind Poland.

Poland hosts Kazakhstan and Montenegro hosts Romania later Monday.