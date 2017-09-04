The All Whites team that runs out to face the Solomon Islands on Tuesday will be one of the more experimental in recent New Zealand football history.

It's not quite the `baby All Whites' - like the celebrated All Black side of 1986 - but it's not far away.

Due to a variety of factors - including injuries, fear of possible suspensions and circumstances - almost an entire starting XI will be absent on Tuesday, including seven players who have been first choice picks during coach Anthony Hudson's reign.

As well as the injured quartet of Winston Reid, Tommy Smith, Marco Rojas and Shane Smeltz, Chris Wood and Ryan Thomas have been released back to their European clubs while Michael Boxall and Michael McGlinchey will sit out the match after they picked up bookings (meaning they are one yellow card away from a one game suspension) in Friday's 6-1 win in Auckland.

The list of absentees also includes regulars Clayton Lewis and Bill Tuiloma, who were omitted from the initial squad for this two leg playoff due to conditioning issues, and fullback Dane Ingham who was sent home from camp last week after failing a series of fitness tests.

It's testimony to the current depth in New Zealand football, as Tuesday's line up may only feature four players who started the opening game of the Confederations Cup in June.

Midfield will be the most intriguing area. Converted defenders Themi Tzimopoulos and James Musa both impressed in cameo performances further up the park on Friday night, and either could be options in the holding midfield position on Tuesday. Alex Rufer will also surely get some game time, given Hudson's loyalty to him over the last six months, during a period when he was languishing in the reserves at the Phoenix. Monty Patterson may also get another chance in midfield, after a solid performance in Auckland while Moses Dyer (who was brought into the squad to replace Ingham) is another option.

Wellington Phoenix skipper Andrew Durante will return to anchor the defence, after missing the first leg match to give him more time to recover from his recent surgery and Sam Brotherton is almost certain to start beside him.

Tom Doyle could be a surprise selection in the back three, if Tzimopoulos is required in midfield. A regular full back, Doyle has had some game time as a central defender for the Phoenix and Hudson may take this chance to test his versatility at an international level.

20-year-old striker Myer Bevan, who just over a year ago was playing for Western Springs in Auckland club football, will also get more minutes after making his international debut as an second half substitute on Friday.

"It's time for some other boys to step up and we've got the depth in the squad," said Doyle. "So it's an exciting venture for some new players to come in."

Possible All Whites team (3-5-2)

Stefan Marinovic

Storm Roux-Tom Doyle, Andrew Durante, Sam Brotherton- Deklan Wynne

Monty Patterson-Themi Tzimopoulos-Alex Rufer

Kosta Barbarouses-Myer Bevan