Coleen Rooney has confronted both her husband Wayne and the woman he was driving with when he was arrested for drink-driving last week.

Coleen Rooney, who is pregnant with the couple's fourth child, returned from Mallorca, Spain following the Everton striker's arrest.

According to reports, Rooney being pulled over while driving another woman's VW Beetle in the early hours of Friday morning (UK time) before being arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The Sun newspaper reports that Coleen had a five minute phone conversation with Laura Simpson, an office worker who allegedly 'kissed and cuddled' Wayne Rooney before letting him drive her car.

The conversion with Simpson came after she shouted at the former England captain "world is laughing at me because of you," the Sun reports.

Ms Simpson told The Sun on Sunday: "She asked me to tell her what happened. She seemed unhappy with the fact that we had left a nightclub in a cab together to go to my car."

Ms Simpson claimed pregnant Coleen first contacted her through Instagram while she was still on holiday in Spain.

The 31-year-old striker had earlier been seen dancing on the tables and singing Oasis songs during what sources close to him called an 'all-day, all-night' drinking session with friends close to his £6million home.

Rooney posed for selfies with fans at a host of bars and restaurants near his Prestbury home before attempting to drive home in a black car owned by the 29-year-old office worker from Salford, Greater Manchester, just after 2am.

Rooney is worth more than £80million and should the couple split, it could spark a tense divorce battle worth millions.

- With Daily Mail