First half_1, New York, Kljestan 2 (Wright-Phillips, Muyl), 43rd minute.
Second half_2, FC Dallas, Grana 1 (Barrios), 54th. 3, New York, Long 1 (Kjlestan), 57th. 4, FC Dallas, Diaz 1 (PK), 75th.
Goalies_New York, Luis Robles; FC Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez.
Yellow Cards_Zizzo, New York, 6th; Hayes, FC Dallas, 29th.
Red Cards_Hayes, FC Dallas, 37th.
Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Danny Thornberry. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.
___
New York_Luis Robles; Damien Perrinelle, Aaron Long, Sal Zizzo (Muhammed Keita, 64th); Felipe, Tyler Adams, Connor Lade, Sacha Kljestan; Sean Davis (Gonzalo Veron, 77th), Bradley Wright-Phillips (Derrick Etienne, 87th), Alex Muyl.
FC Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Hernan Granza, Walker Zimmerman, Atiba Harris, Ryan Hollingshead; Jacori Hayes, Victor Ulloa, Michael Barrios (Reggie Cannon, 93rd), Mauro Diaz (Cristian Colman, 88th), Roland Lamah (Javier Morales, 46th); Maximiliano Urruti.