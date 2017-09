MADRID (AP) " Two first-half strikes by Francisco "Isco" Alarcon helped Spain beat Italy 3-0 Saturday and move closer to securing a World Cup spot.

Isco got the best of Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon from a free kick early in the game, then outsmarted the Italian defense with a low shot just before halftime at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The result left Spain in control of Group G with 19 points, three more than the Italians, with three games left in European qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Both Italy and Spain had won all their group matches apart from a 1-1 draw against each other in Turin.

Only the group winner automatically qualifies.

Spain's final qualifiers are at last-placed Liechtenstein on Tuesday, against third-placed Albania on Oct. 6 and at Israel on Oct. 9.

Italy has games left against Israel, Macedonia and Albania.

Substitute Alvaro Morata scored Spain's third goal in the second half.

Also Saturday, Albania needed two second-half goals to beat last-placed Liechtenstein 2-0 to stay within reach of the group leaders.

Macedonia beat Israel 1-0 in Haifa.