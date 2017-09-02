The brunette who spent the night with Wayne Rooney before his drink-drive arrest is a member of a 'sugar daddy' website searching for a £6,000-a-month man to 'financially dominate', MailOnline can reveal.

Single mother Laura Simpson 29, describes herself as "a bit of a doll" with "plenty of time for fun" on Seeking Arrangement and revealed to us she "would have sh****d" the footballer had police not pulled them over.

She claimed: "I was up for it and so was he until he got arrested for drink driving. It spoiled the night."

Ms Simpson signed up for website Seeking Arrangement - which allows for so-called 'sugar babies' to be financially compensated for spending time with older men - just two weeks before her late-night tryst with Rooney.

That night ended with the footballer being pulled over in her VW Beetle in the early hours of Friday morning before being arrested on suspicion of drink driving while taking the office worker home.

Yesterday after news of her night with the star broke, Ms Simpson, who earns £40,000-a-year as regional sales manager for a property developer, also claimed a friend of Rooney threatened her by text message: "Don't dare sell your story to the papers. You know what will happen.

"You'll be making more s*** for him and he doesn't need it."

Ms Simpson downed prosecco and vodka in a "whirlwind night" with the star striker in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, in the hours before the footballer's arrest.

He ogled the tipsy reveller's breasts, grinning: "What size are they. Are they real? I'd like to get my hands on them."

She added: "I'm dreading going into work on Monday, they'll all be talking about me and Wayne! But nothing really happened just a kiss and squeeze.

"But I've had these threatening texts from a friend of Wayne's which is worrying."

She claimed: "I wasn't thinking about his wife Coleen and neither was he. He didn't even mention her or the new baby she's expecting.

"All the footballers are the same and I have stories about a few household and up-and-coming names, they're just after one thing only."

On her sugar daddy profile Ms Simpson begs for a "luxury lifestyle" while boasting of her love of holidays in far-flung destinations such as Marbella and the Greek island of Mykonos.

The mother-of-one describes her lifestyle expectations as "substantial" with potential suitors given a guide price of £6,000-per-month for her company - but is happy to keep her schedule "flexible" and travel for dates.

Under the name 'Lolaura', Ms Simpson wrote on the website: "I am hard working, with plenty of time for fun which can be something outdoorsy.

"Not scared of dirt but I am definitely a bit of a doll like getting dressed up going to enjoy nice food, wine and good company.

"Holidays play a big part of my life... Dubai, Marbella and Ibiza being the usual spots :-) I want to to go Mykonos... any one up for it!"

The office worker has also sent Twitter messages to Hollywood actors begging for dates - including British heartthrob Ed Westwick who starred in the series Gossip Girl.

She repeatedly tweeted Celebrity Big Brother star Kirk Norcross asking him to be her "boyfriend" - then branded him "ignorant" for failing to reply.

However, she denies trying to snare the ex-England captain, telling MailOnline: "He did all the chasing and was up for some fun while the wife was away.

"I did nothing wrong. I'm single and a girl with needs."

'Barbie' doll Laura boasts of having fake 32E boobs, hair extensions, false eyelashes and splashes out on Botox and lip enhancers and hates being seen in public without "a full face of make up".

She said: "I can only operate properly when the make up and hair's done."

Laura told how she has been bombarded with messages and calls from her friends, her daughter's dad who she is separated from, and her parents who live in Spain.

Her encounter with the ex-Manchester United and now Everton ace has whipped up a media frenzy over former bad boy Rooney.

She said: "My mum will kill me when she finds out. I daren't pick up the phone to her."

She was on a night out with friends at the Bubble Room when she spotted Rooney. But she says they did not speak until after her group and his moved to the Symposium Bar, two miles away in Wilmslow.

She said: "There was a big group and the drinks were flowing. I ended up talking to Wayne about this and that and we were having a right laugh. He kept admiring my boobs... saying 'I'd like to get my hands on them'.

"I'm a single girl and I'm allowed to have some fun. I was swept away with the moment but I wasn't awestruck.

"I'm not a marriage wrecker it was all playful fun and I'd had loads to drink.

"We had a kiss, a hug, some banter, harmless fun. When the bar was closing, one of Wayne's pals came up to me and said 'You know Wayne likes the look of you and wants to go somewhere with you'.

"I said 'Yeah, OK'. I was told to meet him outside in a waiting taxi which had been called. It was about 1.15am.

"We arranged for the taxi to drop us at my friend's house where I had left my car earlier."

She added: "The taxi dropped us off, it was a five minute ride or so and Wayne paid. We didn't go into the house but decided to drive off into the night, we had no idea where we were going."

Rooney, 31, was charged with drink driving yesterday after being pulled over while taking single mother Ms Simpson home in her Volkswagen Beetle.

The Everton star's pregnant wife Coleen, 31, was on holiday in Mallorca while he was partying near their £6million home, on Thursday night. She was said to be "livid" when she flew back on a private jet on Friday.

Ms Simpson said: "I felt safe with Wayne, his driving was OK. We were on the road for 10-15 minutes and then we thought we saw flashing police lights so Wayne slowed down, he wasn't speeding, and stopped at the side of the road.

"There were two officers, I think and Wayne looked really worried. He turned and said to me 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry, you'll be OK, I'm getting out of here'.

"On reflection he was foolish for driving me car if he was over the limit, it was silly."



She told The Sun: "Wayne was p****d right off and really worried about it. It all happened so fast. It was a whirlwind. I don't know if it's because I was that drunk but he didn't seem that drunk to me."

Rooney posed for selfies with fans at a host of bars and restaurants near his Prestbury home before attempting to drive home in a black car owned by the 29-year-old office worker from Irlam, Greater Manchester, just after 2am.

Some 10 hours earlier he met up with former Manchester United team mate Wes Brown and Burnley defender Phil Bardsley's younger brother to begin their night.

The trio went for a meal at Italian restaurant Piccolino in Alderley Edge at around 4pm and then moved onto the plush Bubble Room bar where they partied until 10pm.

Onlookers saw the trio singing and dancing to local band Funky Treacle, who were playing Oasis covers and Rooney was seen bellowing their rendition of Wonderwall at around 10pm.

Ms Simpson is believed to have been introduced to Rooney in the Bubble Room cocktail bar where they 'had a laugh' drinking prosecco and vodka together.

She claims the footballer left through the back of the bar and ordered them a taxi to her car.

Coleen, who has three sons with Rooney, is said to be "livid and embarrassed" having learned of Thursday night's antics.

A source close to the couple said her friends have grown increasingly concerned at his behaviour over the last couple of months.

"Coleen has previously put him on a final warning to shape up and this has emphasised the need for real change," the source told The Sun.

After his arrest he spent almost 12 hours in cells before being bailed and driven home by his agent Paul Stretford while making stony-faced phonecalls on his mobile.

In the early hours of Friday morning, the group were seen inside the 'late-night' cocktail bar Symposium in the nearby town of Wilmslow, just two miles away. The venue is owned by Hollyoaks actor Ashley Taylor-Dawson.