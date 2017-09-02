The emphatic win over the Solomon Islands on Friday night could be worth up to $3 million to New Zealand Football.

With the second leg in Honiara still to come on Tuesday, the 6-1 victory has all but assured the All Whites passage to the final phase of World Cup qualifying in November, when the Oceania winner will face the fifth-placed South American side.

That's when the cash registers will start ringing, as the television rights for the games could be eye watering.

Argentina occupy fifth spot in the South American conference, and the prospect of the world's No 3 team, with Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero et al, coming to this country is daunting for Anthony Hudson and his brains trust. But it would be a godsend for NZF's finances, as the broadcasting deal could be worth well in excess of $2 million.

It's unlikely the La Albiceleste will remain fifth, as two of their final three games are winnable fixtures at home. But a visit to New Zealand by other contenders Chile, Peru or Colombia, with their huge footballing economies, would also bring a rich dividend.

Of the other possible opponents, Ecuador, Uruguay and Paraguay would deliver a reduced fee, due to their smaller respective populations, but one still believed to be well into seven figures.

Gate takings will also deliver a boost to NZF's coffers. The first leg in Wellington is almost certain to sell out - not just because of what's at stake, but also due to memories of the 2009 clash with Bahrain, one of the best live sporting occasions in New Zealand this century.

NZF are yet to finalise details of the Wellington leg but it's understood that a Saturday evening match on November 11 is the most likely scenario. There is a lot to weigh up, especially with the complexities of getting from the capital to South America and the need for some recovery time.

The second leg is set down for Tuesday, November 14, which will be Wednesday in New Zealand.

There has been a push in some quarters for the home match to be staged on Friday, November 10, but that is less likely.

That's because of concerns it would compromise preparations for the first leg too much, especially for the All Whites returning from the Northern Hemisphere.