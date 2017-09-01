Former England captain Wayne Rooney has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving near his home in Cheshire.

Rooney, England's all-time record goal scorer, was stopped by police on Thursday night after he had been on an evening out, according to the Mirror.

The striker re-signed for boyhood club Everton this summer after rejoining from Manchester United, the Daily Mail reported.

He has lived in Cheshire for the past 12 years, in a £6million home in Prestbury, not far from the Everton training ground at Finch Farm.

The reports indicate the latest drink-related indiscretion in Rooney's private life which have often run parallel to an impressive playing career.

Last November he was seen 'stumbling around' and could 'hardly speak' after crashing a wedding following England's win over Scotland in a World Cup qualifier.

It comes as his wife Coleen was photographed displaying her baby bump while on holiday in Mallorca this week.