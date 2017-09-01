Follow live updates as the All Whites take on the Solomon Islands in their FIFA World Cup qualifying match at Albany's QBE Stadium.

The clash is the first of two legs in the OFC final, with the winner over two legs taking on the fifth-placed South American team in a final two-leg qualifier to make the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

All Whites coach Anthony Hudson has been forced to make plenty of changes to his original squad for these qualifiers following a series of injuries to key personnel over the past few weeks.

Skipper Winston Reid, Shane Smeltz (both calf), Tommy Smith (hamstring), and Marco Rojas (quad) are all experienced squad members who have all been ruled out due to injury.

Additionally, Bill Tuiloma, Clayton Lewis, and - more recently - Dane Ingham have all been omitted due to lack of fitness.

However, the Kiwis will not have any shortage of talent, with new Burnley star Chris Wood taking over the captaincy role, while the likes of Kosta Barbarouses, Ryan Thomas and Michael McGlinchey will be influential figures within the New Zealand side.

Elsewhere, Alex Rufer, James Musa, and Sam Brotherton have been called into the squad to replace the injured veterans, while Oliver Sail is a straight swap for third choice goalkeeper Tamati Williams, who has been dropped following his inclusion in the Confederations Cup squad.

Meanwhile, Spanish-born Solomon Islands coach Felipe Vera-Arango has named a squad that consists of predominantly domestically-based players. The match kicks off at 7.35pm.