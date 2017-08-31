All Whites defender Michael Boxall joins New Zealand Herald football writer Michael Burgess and former New Zealand Olympic representative Sam Jenkins for the NZ Herald football podcast.

Boxall talks about the rarity of playing an international on home soil, the changes that coach Anthony Hudson has made to the All Whites environment and life back in the MLS.

He also reveals which South American nation he would prefer to face in November - should the All Whites get that far - and gives a personal insight into the rapid development of teammate Chris Wood.