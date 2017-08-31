ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) " Paraguay plans to join Argentina and Uruguay in a three-nation bid to host the centenary World Cup in 2030.

Paraguay president Horacio Cartes and the Paraguayan president of South American soccer body CONMEBOL, Alejandro Domingues, announced the plan Thursday on their Twitter accounts.

Argentina and Uruguay, the original World Cup host in 1930, have long been expected to seek hosting rights for a tournament likely to feature 48 teams playing in at least 12 stadiums.

European soccer federations will also be eligible to bid and one option could unite England and other British members of FIFA.

A three-way bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico is already favored to host the 2026 World Cup.