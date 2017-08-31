SION, Switzerland (AP) " Switzerland midfielder Pajtim Kasami has returned home to join Sion and revive his chances of selection for the World Cup.

Sion says it signed the 25-year-old Kasami on a three-year contract from Greek champion Olympiakos.

The club says Kasami is seeking to attract the attention of Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic.

The former Fulham player has made 12 appearances for Switzerland but has not played since failing to win selection for the 2016 European Championship.

Advertisement

Switzerland is unbeaten in World Cup qualifying and leads its group ahead of European champion Portugal.