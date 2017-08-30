STUTTGART, Germany (AP) " Mats Hummels is being reminded of his responsibilities as a Germany international after leaping from a balcony into a swimming pool.

The Bayern Munich defender posted a video on Instagram earlier this week of him jumping from the edge of the balcony ledge alongside a hashtag which, when split, read "Do not try this at home."

"It would have been even worse if he'd jumped in head first," Germany general manager Oliver Bierhoff said.

Hummels is on Germany duty for World Cup qualifiers against the Czech Republic on Friday and Norway on Monday.

"Naturally we aren't the social media police for the players outside of the matches," Bierhoff said, "and we simply have to remind them that everything they say and do can be an example."

