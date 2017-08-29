NYON, Switzerland (AP) " Legia Warsaw has been fined 50,000 euros ($60,000) for a fan banner criticizing UEFA.

The Polish champions must also close the north stand of its stadium, where the trademark pre-match displays are made by fans, when it next plays at home in the Champions League or Europa League.

UEFA intervened in response to Legia fans displaying a giant banner of a UEFA badge with a pig and the slogan "And the 35,000 fine goes to..." at a Europa League game this month.

That related to UEFA's fine for displaying a political banner commemorating the Warsaw Uprising in 1944 before a Champions League qualifying game.

Advertisement

In recent seasons, Legia fans repeatedly provoked UEFA with giant pre-match banners.

Legia also hosted Real Madrid in an empty stadium last season after fan violence.