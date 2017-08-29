A freak nine-leg multi placed back in February has made a lucky punter $100,000 richer after the Roosters qualified for the NRL finals.

After finishing 15th last season, the Chooks are in the box seat to qualify for the playoffs in second spot when the regular season wraps up this weekend, with their guaranteed top eight finish icing an incredible five-sport $572 multi placed with Sportsbet.com.au before the winter codes got under way.

Seven of the nine legs of the selections were odds on favourites to get up, with Rafael Nadal to win the French Open at $3.60 and She Will Reign to win the Golden Slipper at $2.70 the two best value bets in the selection.

The multi also took in three legs covering European football and three legs covering the NBA.

Here's how the punter turned $572 into $100,155.10:

$3.60 Rafael Nadal to win French Open

$2.70 She Will Reign to win Golden Slipper

$1.44 Sevilla to beat Leicester game (UCL)

$1.36 Real Madrid to win La Liga

$1.14 Chelsea to win EPL

$1.62 Washington Wizards to win NBA Southeast Division

$1.17 Utah Jazz to win NBA Northwest Division

$1.72 Golden State to win NBA Championship

$1.65 Roosters to make NRL Top 8