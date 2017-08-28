AMSTERDAM (AP) " Former Ajax captain Siem de Jong is heading back to Amsterdam.

The Dutch club announced Monday that it has signed the 28-year-old attacking midfielder from Newcastle United, where he struggled to break into the first team.

Ajax said De Jong signed a contract until June 30, 2020. Financial terms were not released.

De Jong previously played for Ajax from 2005-2014, winning the Dutch Eredivisie title four times in a row from 2011-14. Last season, he played on loan at Dutch rival PSV Eindhoven.