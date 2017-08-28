DORTMUND, Germany (AP) " Borussia Dortmund has signed Ukraine forward Andrey Yarmolenko from Dynamo Kiev following the departure of Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona.

The German Cup holder said the 27-year-old Yarmolenko signed a four-year contract on Monday. It gave no details of the transfer fee, but German daily Bild reported that it was approximately 25 million euros ($30 million).

Dembele became the second-most expensive player in soccer history on Friday when Barcelona picked the 20-year-old French forward to replace Neymar in a deal that could reach 147 million euros ($175 million).

Yarmolenko has scored 137 goals in 339 games for Dynamo Kiev. He also has 29 goals in 69 appearances for Ukraine.