You can blame Tottenham's Wembley jinx or give credit to Burnley's never-say-die spirit, but the fact remains Spurs are still waiting for their first three points at their temporary home, after New Zealand striker Chris Wood denied them victory with a stoppage-time equaliser on his league debut.

The Burnley striker, signed from Leeds last week for 15 million ($27 million), replaced Sam Vokes in the second half, with Sean Dyche's side trailing to Dele Alli's strike shortly after half-time. As the final whistle loomed, Spurs had enough chances to finish off the Clarets, but their profligacy and naivete proved costly when Wood ran on to Robbie Brady's crossfield pass in the second minute of stoppage time to sweep the ball past Hugo Lloris.

It was a huge disappointment for Mauricio Pochettino and his team's supporters, hoping to see Spurs put an end to their poor run of form at the national stadium since it was rebuilt in 2006, with only two wins in 12 games.

Last week's defeat by Chelsea was their first home defeat in 20 games, and having made White Hart Lane almost impregnable last season, Tottenham need to start building the same siege mentality at Wembley if they are to challenge for the title.

Pochettino knows this, but denies Wembley is to blame.

"The problem is not Wembley, it is us," he said, disturbed at his side's lack of concentration. "We must take responsibility, it is our fault. You will pay if you are not focused for 90 or 95 minutes. When you have three points in your hand, it is difficult to accept."

Kieran Trippier, the former Burnley right back, was culpable in the closing stages, as Spurs left too much space for their opponents to attack. Brady had already opened up Tottenham with a pass that put Wood through on goal, only for Lloris to fly out of the penalty area and make a crunching but legitimate tackle.

Moments later, Trippier failed to track Wood as he ran on to another Brady pass to shoot past the French keeper.

It left Pochettino frustrated and disappointed in equal measure, although he made the point that three games into the season is far too early to predict how things will finish next May, citing Chelsea's slow start at this stage last year before becoming champions.

"It is still early to analyse how things will be," he said. "We need to work hard and be more strong. Because that is a mental problem that we need to fix."

He expects to make more signings before Thursday's transfer deadline, having given a brief debut to Davinson Sanchez, the Colombian defender signed from Ajax last week.

It was the sort of game that Spurs closed out successfully in the past, and a team challenging for the title needs to do. They certainly had enough chances to do so once Alli put them ahead in the 49th minute with his second goal of the season.

Ben Mee failed to deal with a corner from Christian Eriksen and the ball fell to Alli, whose first close-range effort was blocked by Matthew Lowton in front of goal. Alli was given a second chance and made no mistake, smashing the ball home.

That should have been the springboard for more. Harry Kane, yet to score a Premier League goal in August after three years of trying, curled a shot just wide and then had a powerful first-time shot saved brilliantly by Tom Heaton, diving low to his right.

The keeper then made an even better save to tip over an angled drive from Eriksen, and spread himself to keep out Kane when he had a free run on goal. Alli had another shot saved, Kane put a free-kick into the defensive wall, and Burnley sensed they might get something from the game.

Lloris made a spectacular stop to keep out a stinging shot from Brady, who got his revenge in stoppage time when he set up Wood for an equaliser that Burnley boss Dyche believed his side deserved.

"Tottenham controlled the first half, as you might expect, but we came in at half-time intact, which was our plan. As the game went on, we kept going for it and I was pleased Woody scored. On balance, I think we deserved it."

Burnley had upset the form book already by winning at Chelsea and now they have upset Tottenham at their temporary home - though Dyche agreed with Pochettino that Wembley should not be a factor.

Whether Tottenham's supporters will see it the same way is another matter.