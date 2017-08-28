A soccer-obsessed teen with Down syndrome has been banned from playing with his under-14s team as an extra 12th man.

Marc Reichler-Stillhard, 16, has enjoyed playing the sport since he was 6-year-old but in recent years has struggled to keep up with his team mates' skills and fitness.

For the past two seasons his team has used Marc as a 12th man on the field, with opposition teams agreeing to let the keen footballer remain on the field.

However, a parent from an opposition team wrote a complaint to the football association saying the extra man put other teams at an unfair advantage, with Marc no longer allowed to take the field as a 12th man.

Rules state that only 11 players are allowed on the field at a time.

His mother Enid is now begging the North Coast Football associate to rethink their decision and allowed her son to take the field.

"With all the will in the world Marc will never make a difference to the outcome of the game. He just wants to play, he loves sport.

"He kicks the ball maybe three or four times, and gets a great cheer when he does.

"They let him play as a 12th man, so that's gone on for two years and it was unofficial and was never sanctioned because we never thought to sanction it," she told Today Tonight.

"Every week we asked the other coaches, 'can Marc play as a 12th man if we have sufficient numbers?'

"They go 'yeah no problem' [and so] he goes on as a 12th man," Enid said about the arrangement that's allowed Marc to continue to play.

Marc's mother has tried reaching out to the association to see if their could be any lenience for her son, but claims she has been met with silence.

The association took to Facebook to defend their stance, saying that they haven't banned Marc from playing but that only a "maximum of 11 players" are allowed on the field.

"It has come to our attention that a Facebook post has been made with claims that North Coast Football (NCF) has denied a young man with a disability, the opportunity to participate in football.

"This is completely untrue. The fact is that NCF supported and encouraged his participation by provided an exemption to allow him to participate in a lower age group with the Club team in which he has many friends.

"Football is an inclusive sport and there are a number of players with disabilities currently participating in competitions throughout the Zone."

Marc's mum says she is yet to tell her son about the controversial decision.

"He's good because we haven't really told him everything, we've kept it under wraps."

Team parents took to social media to support Marc, applauding his inspirational attitude to life and love of football.

"Marc is such a valuable team member, he brings so much compassion and joy to the game and he will always be a part of our team," wrote one mother.

"I think the players and opposition are lucky to play with Marc, I know my boys look up to him and he always shows amazing sportsmanship," added another.