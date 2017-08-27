MILAN (AP) " AC Milan brought in high-profile players in the offseason, but it is a youth academy graduate who is proving the difference.

Patrick Cutrone scored again Sunday to help Milan to a 2-1 victory against Cagliari in Serie A. It was the 19-year-old's third goal in his last three matches.

Napoli and Lazio also won, while Fiorentina lost again " at home to Sampdoria.

Milan coach Vincenzo Montella said "these wins are worth a lot in the grand scheme of a league campaign, I hope we can get more wins like this."

Milan, which was bought by a Chinese-led consortium in April, has spent more than 200 million euros ($234 million) on players and it has now won all six competitive matches this season in Serie A and Europa League, scoring 15 goals and conceding its first against Cagliari.

Cutrone had already scored three of those and he added a fourth in the 11th minute, getting in front of his marker to tap in Suso's cross.

Cagliari hit the post through Marco Sau and leveled early in the second half as the Milan defense allowed a ball to be played across the area for Joao Pedro to slot home.

However, Suso curled in a free kick in the 70th to take all three points for Milan.

___

NAPOLI RECOVERY

Napoli came from behind to win 3-1 against Atalanta.

Atalanta, the only side to take six points off Napoli last season, took the lead in the 11th when Bryan Cristante headed in Papu Gomez's corner.

Napoli leveled in the second half with a stunning strike. A corner was cleared but only to Piotr Zielinski, who controlled the ball on his chest before smashing it in under the crossbar.

Allan was brought on shortly before the hour mark and he had an immediate impact as minutes later Lorenzo Insigne headed down his ball over the top for the simplest of finishes by Dries Mertens.

Marko Rog sealed the result with three minutes remaining.

___

GOAL OF SEASON?

Andrea Belotti scored an early contender for goal of the season as Torino beat Sasssuolo 3-0.

Belotti, who is reportedly wanted by the likes of Chelsea and Monaco, gave Torino the lead on the stroke of halftime with a sensational overhead kick.

Torino saw a penalty ruled out by the VAR before Adem Ljajic and Joel Obi scored late on.

Sassuolo also had a penalty award revoked by the VAR.

___

LONG WAIT OVER

Spal recorded its first Serie A win in nearly 50 years as it beat Udinese 3-2 with a stoppage-time winner.

The Stadio Paolo Mazza was hosting its first top-flight match since 1968.

New signing Marco Borriello was handed his first start for Spal and gave the hosts the lead in the 25th. His first effort came off Udinese defender Danilo but he drilled in the rebound.

Borriello has now scored for 12 different Serie A clubs.

In contrast, Manuel Lazzari netted his first top-flight goal to double Spal's lead, although he had to wait a while as it was verified by the VAR. The 23-year-old Lazzari has been with Spal since the third division.

Bram Nuytinck reduced the deficit and Cyril Thereau leveled from the spot in the 87th after the VAR had awared a penalty for Sauli Vaisanen's challenge on Kevin Lasagna.

Substitute Luca Rizzo snatched the win with a delightful solo effort, curling the finish into the bottom right corner minutes after coming on.

___

OTHER MATCHES

Fiorentina has now lost both of its opening matches after a 2-1 defeat at home to Sampdoria.

Gianluca Caprari's strike and Fabio Quagliarella's penalty within three first-half minutes helped Samp to its first win in Florence in 13 years.

Also, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's last-minute winner helped Lazio to a 2-1 win at Chievo Verona, while Crotone and Hellas Verona drew 0-0.