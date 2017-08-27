A brawl erupted between two fans from the same football club after one man was about to order the last pie at the club's shop during half time.

Two Nottingham Forest fans were patiently waiting in the concourse at the City Ground as they both waited for their half time bite to line their stomachs for the second half on Saturday night..

But one fan saw red when the other man went to purchase the pie.

"Just f****** leave it", the distressed fan can be heard shouting before he threw a punch at the man who was about to receive the last pie.

Advertisement

An argument over the meat and pastry delicacy appears to turn physical. Photo / Nathan Fletcher / Facebook An argument over the meat and pastry delicacy appears to turn physical. Photo / Nathan Fletcher / Facebook

During the scuffle, a fan who tried to break up the fight ended with half a pint of lager poured over him.

The victim of the pie attack was told "Leave it, he's not worth it."

The victim is heard shouting, "Don't bully me."

A bystander tells him: "Don't worry about it, mate. He really isn't f****** worth it."

To make matters worse for the two fans Nottingham Forest went on to lose 2-0 to rivals Leeds United.

During the scuffle, one innocent bystander, who appeared to want to calm the situation ended with almost half his pint of lager thrown over his top and his jeans. Photo / Nathan Fletcher / Facebook During the scuffle, one innocent bystander, who appeared to want to calm the situation ended with almost half his pint of lager thrown over his top and his jeans. Photo / Nathan Fletcher / Facebook

Forest fans took to Facebook to react to the incident with many believing the incident was a pathetic look for Forest fans.

"Should never fight at football anyway but fighting your own fans is unforgiveable", one person wrote.

"Pair of absolute melts should get banned for life. Fighting over a pie. Kinell," another said.

A JustGiving page has been set up for the man who lost his pint of beer while trying to break up the fight.

"Peter Tyrell was having a half time pint at Nottingham Forest when a fight erupted over a pie. Yes a PIE!!! Peter being the man he is tried to split this fight up but in the melee he lost his pint. We need to get him that pint back," it said on the JustGiving page.

It is not known who eventually got the pie.