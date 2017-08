Chris Wood has had a memorable English Premier League debut for Burnley.

The All Whites striker has come off the bench to fire home an injury time equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw against Tottenham at Wembley.

Meanwhile Liverpool has crushed Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield to move into second while champions Chelsea have seen off Everton 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

West Brom and Stoke have drawn 1-1.