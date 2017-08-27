First half_None.
Second half_1, Columbus, Kamara 14 (Jimenez, Higuain), 50th minute. 2, Columbus, Mehsah 1 (Higuain), 71st. 3, FC Dallas, Zimmerman 1 (Morales), 78th.
Goalies_FC Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez; Columbus, Zack Steffen.
Yellow Cards_Akindele, FC Dallas, 70th; Hedges, FC Dallas, 93rd.
Red Cards_None.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Matthew Nelson. 4th Official_Ted Unkel.
A_18,379 (19,968)
___
FC Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Hernan Grana, Walker Zimmerman, Matt Hedges, Atiba Harris; Carlos Gruezo, Michael Barrios (Luis Gonzalez, 83rd), Kellyn Acosta (Cristian Colman, 87th), Roland Lamah (Javier Morales, 72nd), Tesho Akindele; Maximiliano Urruti.
Columbus_Zack Steffen; Hector Jimenez (Harrison Afful, 77th), Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Jukka Raitala; Wil Trapp, Mohammed Abu, Pedro Santos (Cristian Martinez, 60th), Federico Higuain (Lalas Abubakar, 88th), Justin Meram; Ola Kamara.