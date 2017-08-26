LONDON (AP) " Frank de Boer blamed Crystal Palace's lack of courage for his third straight loss since taking charge, with the London club yet to even score.

Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew scored either side of halftime on Saturday to hand Swansea a 2-0 victory, the south Wales club's first in the English Premier League.

"In the first half we did not show any courage on the ball," De Boer said. "There were lots of moments we could play on the ground, but we did not feel comfortable on the ball. I cannot say it was because Swansea did a fantastic job.

"It was two teams who did not play their best and it is the team who makes less mistakes who win this kind of game. We could have done better with both goals, but I only saw the courage after it went to 2-0. That is the Crystal Palace I want to see, we created chances then and Swansea did not."

On-loan Chelsea forward Abraham put Swansea ahead with his first Premier League goal a minute before the break. Ayew then struck three minutes in the second half and Palace fans vented their frustration both at half time and full time.

"I understand the fans are frustrated because they want to see points and goals and they are not spoiled right now," De Boer said. "I am also frustrated. I cannot say we are in a very good situation right now."

Now comes a break for World Cup qualifying.

"The best thing we have now is two weeks to train and get everybody fresh in the head again for the Burnley game," De Boer said. "I'm very happy now the international break is there, hopefully we can turn it around in those two weeks and get on the board."

