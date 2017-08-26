BERLIN (AP) " Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer had an easy return to action as his Bayern Munich won at Werder Bremen 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski scored both late goals in three minutes to lead Bayern to a 16th successive win over Bremen.

It was Neuer's first match since breaking his foot against Real Madrid in April, and the 'keeper was never really troubled.

Bayern's dominance finally paid off in the 72nd minute. Substitute Kingsley Coman did well on the right before rolling the ball across for Lewandowski to back-heel in for a cheeky finish.

Lewandowski's second shortly after came from a shot which flew between the legs of Bremen defender Robert Bauer and goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka.

Bayern has won both of its opening league fixtures, while Bremem has lost both.

Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to make it two wins out of two as well when it hosts Hertha Berlin, which also won its first Bundesliga match.

OFF THE MARK

Stuttgart and Wolfsburg got their first wins " and first goals " in the league with victories over Mainz 05 and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.

Stuttgart, which won the second division last season, began its time back in the top-flight with a 2-0 defeat at Hertha, but it beat Mainz 1-0 thanks to two of its new signings. Holger Badstuber fired in Dennis Aogo's cross after halftime.

The home side could have doubled its lead with 10 minutes remaining but Simon Terodde's penalty came off the left post. The referee awarded the penalty on video review after Terodde was fouled by Mainz goalkeeper Rene Adler.

Daniel Didavi scored in an eventful first half for Wolfsburg to win at Frankfurt 1-0.

Frankfurt, which also hit the bar, was awarded a penalty but had it canceled after video review.

SO CLOSE

Augsburg scored at each end of the match to draw with visiting Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-2.

Alfred Finnbogason scored after 33 seconds for Augsburg " its fastest ever goal in the Bundesliga " but Denis Zakaria levelled six minutes later and Oscar Wendt fired Gladbach in front on the half hour. Sergio Cordova rescued a point with a volley in the 89th.

Also, Bayer Leverkusen drew with Hoffenheim 2-2.