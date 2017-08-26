Chris Wood's path to success was forged by one of his career's biggest setbacks.

Wood is New Zealand football's $26 million man, after his transfer to Burnley last week. A move into the English Premier League wasn't unexpected, after his remarkable exploits with Leeds last season, but it's still staggering - a New Zealand-born and raised striker becoming a key off-season buy and a record transfer for a Premier League club.

Consider that again. There are tens of thousands of professional footballers worldwide who'd love to take one of the 600-odd spots available at England's 20 top teams.

Wood has risen to the top of this pile, via Onehunga Sports, Cambridge, Hamilton Wanderers and Waikato FC. His career appears a seamless progression, after plundering goals at six English clubs across eight seasons.

Advertisement

But that's not quite the case. Wood reached a significant fork in the road in September 2010, and his football journey could have taken a very different direction. Yet to establish himself after two years at West Bromwich, Wood was loaned to Championship club Barnsley.

He got 90 minutes in his first match for the Tykes - a 3-0 loss to Reading - but didn't play another full game. His stint comprised four starts, three appearances off the bench - and no goals.

"It was a tough learning curve but it was a time that made me into the player I am today," Wood told the Herald on Sunday. "You have to go through the downs to have the ups and fight some hard times to make yourself better."

Wood arrived at West Brom in August 2008, a move facilitated by former Waikato FC coach Roger Wilkinson. After a year in the youth system, he moved into the senior ranks. It was a welcoming environment, and he remains friends with many colleagues from those times.

"I was always sheltered coming up through West Brom, meeting the first team players and getting to know them throughout the whole time," said Wood. "Then I got put out on loan [to Barnsley], having to learn about things in a new dressing room, new people. I was 18 years old and it is a lot to deal with as a youngster."

Wood struggled at the time but wouldn't change the experience.

"I learnt so much - little insights into how managers think, or how people play, or what first team lifestyle is like. You learn, you go through it. It's one of those [times] where you either step up and do it, or you will fade away and it won't work for you."

Numerous young New Zealanders have struggled to overcome adversity in England and their careers never recovered. Wood was the opposite. His experience in South Yorkshire was tough, but his character and self-belief were illustrated at his next loan club, Brighton. He slotted a penalty on debut, his first successful spot kick in England, only two days after arriving on the South Coast. He had scored just one league goal in the previous 11 months, was still getting to know his teammates and the match was in the balance at 1-1 in the 73rd minute.

"When the penalty happened, I was confident enough to take it," recalled Wood. "The guy that normally took them said 'yeah, no problem', which was really nice of him. Thankfully it worked out."

Wood soared with the Seagulls, netting nine goals from 22 starts, but wasn't retained as Brighton won League One.

"I would have loved to have stayed - great team, great people, great city - but they wanted to go in another direction. You have to accept that, it's football."

There have been many highlights since. At Birmingham, he scored a 99th-minute winner in a Europa League match against Brugge ("that was a huge goal, people still remind me of it") and also nabbed a 'perfect' hat-trick, his first in English football.

He scored a goal in his second game at Bristol City, and a memorable strike against Everton on his Premier League debut for Leicester. And then there was Leeds, who didn't lose a game for almost 18 months whenever Wood scored, and he netted almost half Leeds' league goals last season.

'He's always had an eye for a goal, that instinct you can't teach," recalled Wilkinson. "I remember when I first saw him as a young lad - he was a goal thief. He could get a goal out of nowhere. He was a big lad physically but what stood out the most was his willingness to listen and improve, and his ability to be in the right place, to read situations. You were thinking 'Okay - he's got a bit of something'."

Wilkinson picked the 15-year-old for Hamilton Wanderers ("I think he got the golden boot"), then helped arrange the West Brom move.

"You always thought he would go on," said Wilkinson. "He's made the most out of what he has got."

Ryan Nelsen, with 191 top flight appearances at Blackburn, Spurs and Queens Park Rangers, remains the Premier League benchmark among Kiwis. He first encountered Wood in 2009, when the 17-year-old often tested himself directly against the New Zealand skipper in All Whites camps.

"Striker is one of the hardest positions on the field," Nelsen told Radio Sport. "But Chris has been working so hard over the last two years. There are 20 Premier League teams, and every single striker in the world wants to play on those 20 teams. And every one of those teams has the budgets to hold two, three or four international class strikers. So wherever he goes, there will be severe competition. But his style, and the way Burnley play, I think it is a really nice fit."