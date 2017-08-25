LONDON (AP) " Champions League newcomer Leipzig has sold Scotland winger Oliver Burke to West Bromwich Albion.

West Brom says the 20-year-old Burke signed a five-year contract though did not announce the fee. British media valued the deal at 15 million pounds ($19.2 million).

Burke spent one year in Germany, helping Leipzig finish a surprise runner-up to Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich. On Thursday, Leipzig was drawn in a Champions League group with Monaco, Porto and Beziktas.

Still, Burke joins one of only three clubs to win its first two games in the Premier League season.

Burke says on West Brom's website: "I feel like it is a time for me to move on and play more games."

West Brom says the Scot is cleared to play against Stoke on Sunday.