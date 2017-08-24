A picture of an almost fairy tale view at a football stadium has been doing the rounds across the internet.

The viral photo shows the view from the upper tier of Mexican football club Monterrey's vast Estadio BBVA Bancomer - a stadium in the shadow of the Cera de la Silla mountain.

The picture was taken by Amaury Moran, who supports Monterrey and Guadalajara - and said it was taken in the second game of the Mexican season.

The view from Monterrey's new stadium, just sent to @whereisfootball. I have to see a match here. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/DzyGjkW7fn — Zack Goldman (@ThatDamnYank) August 23, 2017

"The match was 1-0 which Monterrey won scoring at minute 102," the 24-year-old told the Press Association. "The game was kinda boring but the view was amazing."

Advertisement

The picture has been shared on numerous football fan sites and across a variety of languages.

Despite its beauty the Monterrey's new stadium is controversial though.

It was completed in 2015, at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars. And, while the view is beautiful, the stadium's construction has been met with criticism due to its location and concerns of the effects it could have on local wildlife.