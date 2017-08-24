Two-time defending champion Real Madrid landed in a strong Champions League group with Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, and APOEL.

Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo finished second to Dortmund in last season's groups before lifting a third European title in four seasons.

Tottenham was arguably the unluckiest of the record five English sides. Manchester United and Liverpool both got favourable draws.

United was pooled with top-seeded Benfica, Basel, and CSKA Moscow.

Liverpool landed with the weakest top-seeded team, Russian champion Spartak Moscow, plus Sevilla, and Maribor.

Juventus and Barcelona are in a group with Olympiakos and Sporting Lisbon.

Bayern Munich faces Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain, plus Anderlecht and Celtic.

Chelsea is with Atletico Madrid, Roma, and Azerbaijani newcomer Qarabag.

Games kick off on Sept. 12, and the final is played on May 26 in Kiev.