Two-time defending champion Real Madrid landed in a strong Champions League group with Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, and APOEL.
Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo finished second to Dortmund in last season's groups before lifting a third European title in four seasons.
Tottenham was arguably the unluckiest of the record five English sides. Manchester United and Liverpool both got favourable draws.
United was pooled with top-seeded Benfica, Basel, and CSKA Moscow.
Liverpool landed with the weakest top-seeded team, Russian champion Spartak Moscow, plus Sevilla, and Maribor.
Juventus and Barcelona are in a group with Olympiakos and Sporting Lisbon.
Bayern Munich faces Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain, plus Anderlecht and Celtic.
Chelsea is with Atletico Madrid, Roma, and Azerbaijani newcomer Qarabag.
Games kick off on Sept. 12, and the final is played on May 26 in Kiev.