TORONTO (AP) " Sebastian Giovinco, Nicolas Hasler and Jozy Altidore scored goals as MLS-leading Toronto FC beat the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on Wednesday night to run its unbeaten streak to eight games and remain undefeated at home this season.

Playing in front of a capacity crowd of 28,645 fans at BMO Field, Toronto improved to 10 wins and three draws at home this season.

With eight games left in the regular season, the Reds " who haven't lost since a 3-1 setback in Dallas on July 1 " remain on pace for the most points in MLS history. Toronto has 53 points, 15 shy of the league record set by the Los Angeles Galaxy in 1998.

Giovinco scored his 13th goal of the season from a free kick from just outside the area in the 10th minute, curling a shot over the defensive wall and into the top right corner. Hasler scored in the 30th following a corner from Victor Vasquez, and Altidore connected in the 57th.

Seattle took a one-point lead in the Western Conference with a 1-1 draw against Vancouver, with Portland narrowing the gap with a 2-1 win over Colorado.

In other games, Real Salt Lake trounced San Jose 4-0, Houston and Dallas played to a 3-3 draw, Columbus Crew beat Los Angeles 2-0 and D.C. United benefited from an Atlanta own-goal for a 1-0 win.

At Portland, Diego Valeri broke a club career goals record and set another mark by scoring in his fifth straight game, leading the Timbers past Colorado.

Valeri opened the scoring in the 21st minute, heading a left-wing cross from Vytautas Andriuskevicius past goalkeeper Tim Howard. He surpassed teammate Fanendo Adi for the club record with 52 goals with his career-high 15th of the season.

Portland made it 2-0 two minutes later when Darlington Nagbe chipped over Howard and into the top right corner.

At Fisco, Texas, Erick Torres scored his 13th and 14th goals to break Houston's season record and help the Dynamo rally for a draw with FC Dallas.

Torres tied the game " and set the club record " in the 86th minute after Mauro Manotas' shot deflected off the cross bar. The Texas rivals tied in all three of their matches this season.

Torres also scored in the 71st, and assisted on Vicente Sanchez's goal in the opening minute.

Tesho Akindele, Maynor Figueroa and Maximilliano Urruti scored in a six-minute span for Dallas late in the first half and early in the second.

At Vancouver, Fredy Montero scored for third time in two games against his former team and 10-man Vancouver forced a draw with Seattle.

Montero equalized in the 64th minute, moments after Whitecaps midfielder Tony Tchani was sent off for a second yellow card. The Colombian striker took a pass from substitute Alphonso Davies and slotted it past Stefan Frei from close range for his 11th goal of the season.