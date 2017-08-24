MADRID (AP) " Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has been suspended for two matches after he used disrespectful language when complaining to a referee about being sent off in the Spanish league.

The Spanish football federation's competition committee issued the ban on Wednesday.

Griezmann was booked twice in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Girona. The first card was for diving, the second for complaining about the decision.

His use of improper language while complaining earned him an additional game's suspension.

The France forward will miss Atletico's away matches at Las Palmas and Valencia. He will return for the home game against Malaga on Sept. 17.

Sevilla also lost midfielder Ever Banega for two matches for the same offense of speaking improperly to a referee.

He will miss Sevilla's matches away at Getafe and at home against Eibar.