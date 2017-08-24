KAWASAKI, Japan (AP) " Kawasaki Frontale will go into the second leg of the Asian Champions League quarterfinals with a two-goal lead after Yu Kobayashi scored twice in a 3-1 win over Urawa Reds on Wednesday.

Kobayashi put the hosts ahead in the 33rd minute with a well-taken strike and Elsinho doubled the advantage early in the second half.

Substitute Yuki Muto scored for Urawa in the 76th but Kobayashi sealed the win on a header with five minutes left to put Frontale in control ahead of the return leg on Sept. 13.

The winner will face either Shanghai SIPG or two-time champion Guangzhou Evergrande in the semifinals. Shanghai thrashed Guangzhou 4-0 in the first leg of their quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Urawa was without Yosuke Kashiwagi after the playmaker was injured during the warmup.

Kobayashi scored two goals in Frontale's 4-0 hammering of Reds in a J-League match in Kawasaki last month,

Gamba Osaka was the last Japanese team to reach the last four before losing to eventual champions Guangzhou 2-1 on aggregate in 2015. No Japanese team has won the ACL title since Gamba in 2008.