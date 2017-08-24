MOSCOW (AP) " Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow says it has signed Portugal forward Eder, who scored the winning goal in last year's European Championship final, on a loan deal.

Eder arrives from Lille on a season-long loan with an option to buy for an undisclosed sum.

He strengthens a Lokomotiv side which is sitting second in the Russian Premier League but has sometimes struggled for goals against the division's smaller teams.

Eder has scored four goals for Portugal in 33 appearances, including the extra-time shot from outside the box which brought his country a 1-0 win over France in last year's European final.