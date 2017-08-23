SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) " Croatia's state TV says controversial former Dinamo Zagreb director Zdravko Mamic has been shot and injured in Bosnia.

The report said he was shot in his leg and was taken to a local hospital on Monday. It said the injury was not life-threatening.

Police were searching for two possible assailants.

Bosnian media say Mamic was attending a memorial for his father at a graveyard near the town of Tomislavgrad when two people fired at him from a nearby forest.

Mamic, known for his fiery temper, has been on a high-profile embezzlement and tax fraud trial in Croatia.

Prosecutors accuse Mamic, his brother, and two others of embezzling 15 million euros of the club's money since 2008 and not paying 1.6 million euros in taxes.

Mamic is formally Dinamo's adviser.