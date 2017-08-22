England's FA Cup has added another first to its treasured history - a team's media manager had to quit tweeting when he was called upon to play.

Injured Baldock Town defender Liam Kenna took over the social media duties this season and he diligently relayed match updates for the non-league side, until he was sent on as a late substitute in the preliminary FA Cup tie against North Greenford United.

"When I went to see the linesman to get my studs checked, I still had my phone in my hand. He said 'you can't go on with that mate'," the BBC reported.

Kenna's South Midlands side hung on to win 3 - 1 but Kenna was so out of condition that he finished struggling for breath. But he found the energy to apologise to club supporters for the update blackout.

Sorry for the lack of updates during the last 10 mins yesterday. Our Twitter correspondant had to go on as sub. — Baldock Town FC (@baldocktownfc) August 21, 2017

.@baldocktownfc viral tweeter @Liam_Kenna still had phone in his hand as he ran on; lino reminded him to leave it 😄https://t.co/6E1OPKPmgs pic.twitter.com/BcVODhu2ho — JP Asher (@journo_JP) August 22, 2017

"The secretary used to do it, but he left at the end of last season and because I have a bad back I've been doing it," the 29-year-old told BBC Sport.

"I tweet every chance, every goal, every yellow card, I do it constantly.

"There was a 90% chance I wasn't going to get on, but the centre-half got injured with 10 minutes left and we'd already used the other two subs."

The FA has offered to take up the slack by tweeting for Kenna so he can focus on his playing duties, something his manager will apparently appreciate.

Kenna said: "I'd better be careful because after Sunday's game, the manager fined me £10 for having my phone in the dugout."