WIESBADEN, Germany (AP) " Police in the central German state of Hessen say they have opened disciplinary proceedings against officers in uniform who were filmed singing a disparaging song about Leipzig player Timo Werner.

Police say they were made aware of the YouTube video on Sunday, it appears to have been filmed in a changing room of the Hessian riot police, and "the officers' behavior is contrary to official principals."

Werner, who played in Leipzig's 2-0 Bundesliga loss at Schalke on Sunday, is unpopular among rival fans for earning a penalty with a blatant dive in the sides' clash last season.

The Hessen police say they "expressly disapprove of the officials' behavior," and they have apologized to Leipzig general manager Ulrich Wolter. Wolter said he would pass the apology on to Werner.