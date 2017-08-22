The more things change, the more they stay the same. And it sucks for Manchester City fans.

The blue half of Manchester is used to seeing former England captain Wayne Rooney find the back of the net against it. He's scored nine times in the Premier League against City, most of those goals coming during his 13-year stint with archrival Manchester United.

And the same City fans who cursed Rooney years ago for contributing to their team's demise are doing it again. Literally.

Back playing for Everton - the club he debuted with as a 17-year-old - this season, Rooney scored his 200th Premier League goal overnight in a 1-1 draw with City. Playing in Manchester, the crowd wasn't too complimentary when he beat the keeper in the 35th minute.

Advertisement

Not only was it groundhog day for Rooney, but for a couple of City fans too. Some keen viewers on social media with either a photographic memory or too much time on their hands (or both) noticed two angry supporters who looked darn similar to two crowd members from four years ago who seemed just as angry when Rooney scored in a red United shirt.

4 years later. Wayne Rooney still pissing these two City fans off #mufc pic.twitter.com/ajoBeOKCnp — Adam (@kamikazemufc) August 21, 2017

Here are some close-ups so you can decide for yourself if they really are the same gentlemen.

Not the happiest of chaps. Not the happiest of chaps.

Life hasn't changed too much. Source / Twitter. Life hasn't changed too much. Source / Twitter.

A little older and more bitter perhaps, but they look eerily similar.

We're not saying there's absolutely no doubt those two fans are the same people from four years ago and we're not about to conduct DNA tests to prove this theory, so you'll need to have a little faith for the sake of a good story.

Rooney himself couldn't resist a gibe about how enjoyable it was to be back making City fans' lives miserable.

Always nice to see a few familiar faces 😂👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/pr15fYfG7q — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 21, 2017

Rooney's 35th minute goal looked to have earned Everton a surprise victory at the Etihad Stadium before substitute Raheem Sterling volleyed in an 82nd minute equaliser.

Although he did not end as the matchwinning hero, Rooney was able to savour the moment he became just the second player to reach 200 Premier League goals.

"It was nice. To do it today in such an important game for us, with tough games coming up, it was a sweet moment and I am sure the red half of Manchester will have enjoyed it as well," said Rooney who scored 183 of his goals in the red shirt of United.

Rooney's move last month back to the club he has supported since his youth and where he made his professional debut was questioned by some critics who wondered whether he might have run out of steam.

But the 31-year-old, who scored on his home debut against Stoke City last week, gave another display of clever passing and positioning as well as his trademark finishing.

"It is not bad for someone who is not fit anymore and can't get about the pitch! I have always put a shift in for the team and tonight is no different," he said.

"The manager has made it clear he wants to play me in the attacking positions. I have done that throughout my career and the thing for me is to play. I didn't play as much last year and if you don't play you don't get that match fitness."

Rooney's revival in blue has raised the issue of whether he could earn a recall to Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of next month's internationals.

"I am focusing on Everton. I am sure I will speak to Gareth Southgate over the next few days and we will see what happens," said the forward.