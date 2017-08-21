All Whites striker Chris Wood has leapt into the Kiwi sports rich list with his move to English Premier Leage club Burnley on a four year deal.

Burnley, whose manager Sean Dyche is regarded as the hot property himself, has paid a club record fee of $26.4m which could rise to nearly $30m to snare Wood from championships side Leeds.

Dyche played down the record talk, telling The Mirror: "Ten years ago, people used to say, 'He's signed for a record fee - it must be really hard.' Every player has a record fee now. You ring about any player and they go, '£20m.' Everyone is £20m. So everyone's got a price tag on their head."

In New Zealand sports wage-earning terms though, Wood is on extreme money. But he is well short of the pacesetter, NBA star Steven Adams of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Steven Adams (Oklahoma City Thunder - NBA)
US$432,152 a week
US$22,471,911 a year NZ$30.67m
Scott Dixon (Motor racing)
US$211,538 a week
US$11,000,000 a year* NZ$15m
* estimated

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Scott Dixon - dollar signs. Photo / Photosport
Scott Dixon - dollar signs. Photo / Photosport

Winston Reid (West Ham United - EPL)
123,000 pounds a week

6,396,000 pounds a year

NZ$11.3m

Winston Reid - at full stretch here, but not financially. Photo / Photosport
Winston Reid - at full stretch here, but not financially. Photo / Photosport

Chris Wood (Burnley - EPL)

35,000 pounds a week

1,820,000 pounds a year

Related articles:

SPORT | Football

Wood to earn $3.2m a year at Burnley

22 Aug, 2017 5:17am
2 minutes to read
SPORT | Football

Chelsea bounce back to beat Spurs

21 Aug, 2017 5:28am
Quick Read
HAWKE'S BAY TODAY | Sport

Blues old head puts sixth place in perspective

21 Aug, 2017 5:00am
5 minutes to read

NZ$3.2m

Chris Wood...premier salary. Photo / Torrey Purvey
Chris Wood...premier salary. Photo / Torrey Purvey

Trent Boult ( NZ Cricket wage/match payments, IPL*)

* NZ$1.04m, maximum amount, depends on games played. NZC wage about NZ$190,000. Combined

NZ$1.4m

Trent Boult - having a ball financially. Photo / Photosport
Trent Boult - having a ball financially. Photo / Photosport