All Whites striker Chris Wood has leapt into the Kiwi sports rich list with his move to English Premier Leage club Burnley on a four year deal.



Burnley, whose manager Sean Dyche is regarded as the hot property himself, has paid a club record fee of $26.4m which could rise to nearly $30m to snare Wood from championships side Leeds.

Dyche played down the record talk, telling The Mirror: "Ten years ago, people used to say, 'He's signed for a record fee - it must be really hard.' Every player has a record fee now. You ring about any player and they go, '£20m.' Everyone is £20m. So everyone's got a price tag on their head."

In New Zealand sports wage-earning terms though, Wood is on extreme money. But he is well short of the pacesetter, NBA star Steven Adams of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Steven Adams (Oklahoma City Thunder - NBA)

US$432,152 a week

US$22,471,911 a year NZ$30.67m

Scott Dixon (Motor racing)

US$211,538 a week

US$11,000,000 a year* NZ$15m

* estimated

Advertisement

Scott Dixon - dollar signs. Photo / Photosport Scott Dixon - dollar signs. Photo / Photosport

Winston Reid (West Ham United - EPL)

123,000 pounds a week

6,396,000 pounds a year

NZ$11.3m

Winston Reid - at full stretch here, but not financially. Photo / Photosport Winston Reid - at full stretch here, but not financially. Photo / Photosport

Chris Wood (Burnley - EPL)

35,000 pounds a week

1,820,000 pounds a year

NZ$3.2m

Chris Wood...premier salary. Photo / Torrey Purvey Chris Wood...premier salary. Photo / Torrey Purvey

Trent Boult ( NZ Cricket wage/match payments, IPL*)

* NZ$1.04m, maximum amount, depends on games played. NZC wage about NZ$190,000. Combined

NZ$1.4m