New Zealand soccer striker Chris Wood is heading to English Premier League club Burnley, having signed a record deal to transfer from Leeds United.

Burnley have signed Wood for a club record fee for four years, making the 25 year old their sixth new signing of the transfer window.

Wood was the leading scorer in the Championship last season, having scored 27 goals for Leeds United.

Burnley didn't announce the fee for Wood's transfer on Monday, but reports suggested it would be about STG15 million ($NZ26m).

Wood has previously played nine times in the Premier League, twice as a teenager in 2009/10 for West Bromwich Albion and seven times in 2014 for Leicester City.

He said it has been his ambition to return to England's top flight.

- AAP