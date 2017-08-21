LONDON (AP) " Marcos Alonso's double reignited Chelsea's title defense by securing a 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Sunday, with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris blundering to enable the Premier League champions to recover from their opening weekend loss.

For Tottenham, it was a gloomy start to its temporary residency at Wembley Stadium after going unbeaten throughout its final season at White Hart Lane before it was demolished to make way for a new venue.

Tottenham had been well placed to salvage a draw when Alonso's first-half free kick was canceled out by Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi inadvertently heading the ball into his own net in the 82nd minute just after coming off the bench.

But within six minutes Chelsea was back in front and Batshuayi's blushes were spared in the London derby meeting of last season's top two.

Chelsea defender David Luiz intercepted the ball after Victor Wanyama received it from Lloris' throw. Alonso helped to knock the ball along to Pedro Rodriguez on the left flank and the wingback raced forward to receive a return pass in the penalty area. Alonso's shot from a tight angle then squirmed under the normally reliable Lloris in the Tottenham goal.

It was an instant recovery for Chelsea after opening with a home loss to Burnley that saw captain Gary Cahill sent off and suspended for the trip across London to Wembley.

"There was a lot of talking throughout the week," Alonso said. "I think we showed that we are together. We worked so hard this week and we 100 percent deserved the win."

It was Tottenham's seventh loss in 10 matches at the national football stadium, which was also used for the north London club's European matches last season and there was also a visit in the FA Cup semifinals last season when it lost to Chelsea.

"It is not the reason we lost the game," Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said of Wembley, where the pitch is wider than Tottenham's old White Hart Lane home.

Fueled by its formidable home form, Tottenham secured its highest league finish in more than 50 years last season even though it was pipped to the title by Chelsea.

The sides are level on a win apiece after Tottenham opened the season with a victory last Sunday over Newcastle, which lost 1-0 to Huddersfield in Sunday's other game.

"Frustrated? No," Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said. "I am disappointed because I think we deserved more. Our performance was good."

Not good enough, though.

Particularly Harry Kane, last season's 29-goal top scorer in the league, who is still yet to ever score in August. An early shot by the England striker was spilled by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and he struck the post just as he did at Newcastle a week earlier. Another effort after the break was deflected wide at a time when Tottenham was already 1-0 down.

That was the result of Dele Alli fouling David Luiz, playing in the Chelsea midfield rather than usual central defense, and the visitors winning a free kick. Alonso stepped up and curled the set piece over the wall and dipping into the net in the 24th minute.

"That's the side more for left footers," Alonso said. "David is better from the other side. I decided to take it and it went well."

Tackles were flying in across the field, with both teams having three players booked in the feisty fixture.

In an attempt to energize its fans, Tottenham had broadcast drumming over the loudspeakers " creating a boom around Wembley.

Chelsea, though, always looked more likely to score.

Alvaro Morata, making his first start for Chelsea, missed a glaring header in the opening minutes but came closer with a deflected strike in the second half.

"He could have scored but his work rate was incredible," Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said. "For sure he can improve a lot but I think he showed great physicality and good technique in a very difficult game."

Willian also hit the post before a teammate scored " in the wrong net. Batshuayi had only been on the field three minutes when, under no pressure, he managed to turn Christian Eriksen's free kick into his own net.

Alonso had time to put the ball in the right net again. After scoring six goals last season, the Spaniard already has two.

"They showed me the desire of last season is still in their hearts," Conte said.

