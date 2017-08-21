BRIDGEVIEW, Illinois (AP) " Toronto stretched their lead at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings to seven points on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the Chicago Fire.

Midfielder Marky Delgado opened the scoring in the 14th minute before Ghanaian striker David Accam equalized for Chicago early in the second half.

Unbeaten at home in 11 matches, Chicago fell behind when Liechtenstein defender Nicolas Hasler scored his first goal of the season just after the hour then conceded defeat when Italian forward Sebastian Giovinco scored in stoppage time.

Sporting Kansas moved to the top of the Western Conference standings with a 2-0 win over Dallas.

Kansas had been among four teams sharing the conference lead but broke clear when Chilean striker Diego Rubio scored just before halftime then winger Gerso Fernandes from struck in stoppage time to extend Sporting's unbeaten streak at home to 22 matches.

Argentina midfielder Ignacio Piatti scored twice for the second straight match as Montreal beat Real Salt Lake 3-1.

Canadian Anthony Jackson-Hamel also scored for Montreal after Mexican midfielder Luis Silva pulled one back for Real Salt Lake.

Colombian forward Fredy Montero converted a penalty then Peruvian striker Yordy Reyna scored as the Vancouver Whitecaps held on to beat Houston 2-1.

Tied with Kansas City, Seattle and Portland at the top of the Western Conference table before kick-off, Houston pulled one back when Colombian Mauro Manotas scored in the 51st minute but were unable to grab an equalizer.

San Jose's Chris Wondolowski scored from the penalty spot in stoppage time to earn his team a 2-2 draw with Philadelphia.

The Earthquakes had gone ahead when Georgian midfielder Vako Qazaishvili scored in the third minute but the Union equalized through English defender Jack Elliott before halftime then went ahead through Dutch midfielder Roland Alberg.

An own goal by Rapids defender Jared Watts handed D.C. United a 1-0 win in Colorado while Orlando and Columbus drew 1-1.