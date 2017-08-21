First half_1, D.C. United, Watts 1 (OG), 27th minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid; Colorado, Tim Howard.
Yellow Cards_Watts, Colorado, 78th; Acosta, 79th; DeLeon, D.C. United, 85th.
Red Cards_None.
Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Jason White. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.
A_16,089 (18,061)
D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Sean Franklin, Steve Birnbaum (Jalen Robinson, 87th), Kofi Opare, Nick DeLeon; Marcelo Sarvas, Russell Canouse, Paul Arriola, Luciano Acosta (Jared Jeffrey, 84th), Lloyd Sam; Patrick Mullins (Chris Korb, 74th).
Colorado_Tim Howard; Marlon Hairston, Jared Watts, Axel Sjoberg, Eric Miller; Bismark Boateng (Luis Gil, 64th), Micheal Azira, Mohammed Saeid (Alan Gordon, 69th); Shkelzen Gashi (Joshua Gatt, 69th), Kevin Doyle, Dominique Badji.