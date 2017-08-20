STOKE, England (AP) " Spanish forward Jese marked his debut for Stoke by scoring in a 1-0 win over Arsenal in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Three days after joining on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain, Jese was handed a start by Stoke manager Mark Hughes and showed why he was once regarded as one of Europe's top young players by scoring a well-taken goal.

The former Real Madrid player passed the ball forward to Saido Berahino on the left and sprinted to meet the return pass inside the area, shooting first-time into the far corner in the 47th minute.

Jese was given a warm ovation by Stoke's fans when he was substituted in the 71st and he already looks an inspired signing, impressing with his technique and searching runs.

Advertisement

Arsenal dominated possession but couldn't match the finishing the team had in its 4-3 win over Leicester in the opening round.

When the visitors did find the net, Alexandre Lacazette's 72nd-minute goal was ruled out for offside. Video replays suggested the France international was level with the last man when he ran onto a flick-on by substitute Olivier Giroud and smashed in a rising left-foot shot.

Goalkeeper Jack Butland saved from Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey in the first half as Stoke picked up its first points of the season, after opening with a 1-0 loss at Everton.